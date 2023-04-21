Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing Fellowship Recipient Announced

Austin Kirchhoff of Bozeman, Montana is the recipient of the Wyoming Arts Council’s 2023 Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship. Honorable Mentions were given to Jeffrey Lockwood and Gregory Nickerson of Laramie and Julie Rubini of Toledo, Ohio.

The Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship is made possible through generous funding from The Pattie and Earle Layser Memorial Fund. This annual prestigious fellowship of $3,500 is awarded to a creative writer (poetry, fiction, nonfiction), or those in the field of journalism (writer, photojournalist, videographer, documentary filmmaker, online or print media) who demonstrate serious inquiry and dedication to the Greater Yellowstone region through their work. Over the next year, Smith will create or complete a relevant publishable or produced work and have the opportunity for a housing residency in the greater Yellowstone region.

Austin was born and raised in the Paradise Valley of southwest Montana, the daughter of a teacher and a sometimes rancher, sometimes horse trainer, sometimes outfitter. She learned to ride a horse before she learned to ride a bike, accompanying her dad on guided trail rides and helping him move cattle on high pastures bordering Yellowstone National Park.

She attended Kindergarten through 12th grade at the Gardiner School, Yellowstone’s north entrance, and spent summers working for her parents and seasonal rafting companies and coffee shops, becoming part of the economic biome that she writes about in the rural west.

Austin attended Yale as an undergrad where she focused on global affairs and economic development and earned a fellowship to study income inequality in South Africa. She took poetry and literature classes on the side: her first true intellectual loves.

After short stints in healthcare technology, finance, and marketing roles, Austin made her way back to Montana. She attended the University of Montana, earning master’s degrees in business analytics and environmental studies with a focus on environmental writing.

Now Austin splits her time between independent consulting work and personal writing projects. She will use the fellowship award to expand upon her master’s thesis, writing critically about the character of the Greater Yellowstone region and her own role in shaping it, recognizing that the tourism industry that supported her family is a double-edged sword: it props up an ecosystem of dude ranches, rafting companies, and Airbnb owners; but it also sucks the life out of local communities, pricing out working families, bankrupting local schools, and enabling a make-believe-cowboy lifestyle. Her work wrestles with a complicated family legacy and contemplates how her own children might experience this land given the pace of change – both ecological and economic – thrust upon it.

Austin lives in Bozeman, MT with her husband and is anxiously awaiting the arrival of their first child (any day now!). They talk about leaving Bozangeles all the time, but probably never will.

The jurors this year were Bebe Crouse and Susan Tweit.

For more information about the fellowship visit the Arts Council website wyomingartscouncil.org or call 307-274-6673.