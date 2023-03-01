Wyoming Humanities Grantee Highlight: Once Upon a Meadow

Wyoming Humanities is delighted to share the newly available children’s podcast Once Upon A Meadow. With a target audience of 4- to 9- year olds the podcast explores themes of environmental and social justice, with each story interwoven with original music. Each episode is accompanied with interactive activities that foster critical thinking, creativity, and communication. Storytelling fosters imagination and is a core tool in sharing the humanities. If you’re a little kid, or a big kid at heart, we encourage you to listen to this innovative podcast available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you get your podcasts! Once Upon A Meadow was funded with a Spark Grant from Wyoming Humanities, the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute, and the Wyoming Outdoor Council. To learn more, check out onceuponameadow.com

