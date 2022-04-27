Grant Possibilities available for Recognized Tribes 

WASHINGTON – The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development announced today it is accepting applications for Native American Business Development Institute grants. Proposals must be submitted via the Grants.gov website by June 27, 2022.

Funds awarded through the program can be used to explore business solutions by obtaining technical assistance through the hiring of consultants to perform feasibility studies of economic development opportunities. Grants for this purpose support facilitation of informed decision-making by Tribes regarding their economic future. In addition, the grants may fund business plans for proposed businesses or Tribal businesses recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Native American Business Development Institute grant program is an important funding source for Tribes looking to explore new lines of economic activity,” said Assistant Secretary-Indian Affairs Bryan Newland. “By evaluating and identifying viable business endeavors, Tribes can create more opportunities for Native people to live safe, healthy and fulfilling lives in their Tribal communities.”

The Office of Indian Economic Development seeks to fund approximately 10 to 32 grants, ranging in value from $25,000 to $75,000, with applicant eligibility limited to federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and Tribal organizations.