Grand Champion Market Beef sold for $7.25 a pound Saturday

By Ernie Over, WyoToday

The Fremont County Junior Livestock Sale drew its usual full house for Saturday’s auction at the Show Pavilion at the county fairgrounds. This year there were 75 Market Beef; 65 Market Hogs; 40 Market Lambs; 17 Market Goats and four Pens of Rabbits that were auctioned to the highest bidder. There were no chickens this year due to concerns over Avian Flu.

The star of the show annually is the Grand Champion Market Beef that this year was shown by Megan Harris of Shoshoni. “Nash” weighed in at 1,237 lbs. Harris has been raising Market Beef for eight years and she repeated as the Grand Champion this year. “Nash” sold for $7.25/lb. to Farm Bureau Insurance. The Reserve Champion was shown by Kaylor McConnaughey of Riverton named “Tito,” who tipped the scales at 1,341 lbs. This was McConnaughey’s second year of showing a market beef at the Fair. “Tito” sold for $8.25/lb. to the Hampton Inn.

The Grand Champion Market Hog was raised by Brooklyn Schrinar of Riverton named “Biggie, who weighed in at 244 lbs.” This was Brooklyn’s 8th year of showing a hog at the Fair. Biggie sold for $9.50/lb. to Wind River Ranch Supply. The Reserve Champion Market Hog, weighing 266 lbs., was raised by Memphis Dolcater of Shoshoni. “Slick Rick,” as he was named, was sold by $11.50/lb. to Stotz Equipment. This was Memphis’ fifth year with a market hog.

The Grand Champion market Goat, “Malibu”, raised by Kaylor McConnaughey of Riverton and the Reserve Champion Market Goat raised by Jason Huelle of Riverton named “Tito” were not consigned to the sale.

Also not consigned to be sold was Huelle’s Grand Champion Market Lamb, named “Sugar Daddy.” But the Reserve Champion Market Lamb, also raised by Huelle, sold for $14.75/lb. to Big Horn Co-op.

The Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits was raised by Haven Laird of Lander. Her three Champagne-breed rabbits sold for $1,500 to Big Horn Co-op. This marked the sixth year that Laird has shown rabbits at the fair. The Reserve Champion Pen of Rabbits, shown by Emma Winn of Lander, also brought $1,500 to B&M Excavating. Winn’s rabbits were Californians. It was the 5th year that she has shown rabbits at the fair.