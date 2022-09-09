Governor to Convene Mental Health Summit in October

“Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation,” Governor Mark Gordon stated. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions. Building partnerships and enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help.”

Encompassing a holistic approach, Governor Gordon, alongside members of the Legislative and Judicial branches, is set to discuss the state of mental health in Wyoming during the 2022 Governor’s Mental Health Summit next month. Bringing together various perspectives from community partners, private providers and state leaders, panel discussions will highlight current efforts and the development of a common agenda for addressing mental health and substance abuse in Wyoming.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Rob Anda, developer of the Adverse Childhood Experiences research and founder of ACE Interface, will lead a panel discussion highlighting the importance of establishing trauma-responsive communities.

With support from the Hughes Charitable Foundation and Align, the summit is free of charge and open to anyone with an interest in learning how we can collectively move forward to improve mental health for all Wyoming residents. Attendees are requested to register at https://bit.ly/governors-mh-summit.

Date: Oct 11, 2022

Time: 7 am to 5 pm

Location: Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E Collins Dr., Casper, WY