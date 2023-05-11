Governor Slammed new EPA Power Plant Rule

Governor Mark Gordon sharply criticized the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule that targets coal- and gas-fired power plants, calling it a heavy-handed, top-down approach that neither targets emissions nor supports innovation through carbon capture and storage.

The proposed rule complicates and confounds Wyoming’s recently submitted state plan for climate pollution reduction. It also increases costs for power plant operators and threatens grid stability. The Governor has been consistent in his support for carbon capture technology and has advocated for Wyoming to continue its leadership in carbon management.

“One has to wonder if this Administration has their head in the sand to be so tone deaf,” Governor Gordon said. “Instead of encouraging states with diverse and ample energy sources to chart a course towards energy independence and economic diversity, this misinformed, conflicting, and altogether unworkable program ignores the essential role that carbon capture must play in a reliable energy future.”

The Governor reiterated his commitment to carbon capture, a viable technology that Wyoming and its industry sector are actively growing.

“EPA must work with states on solutions that meet the needs of those states, rather than release edicts from afar that will destroy Wyoming jobs and communities, such as this proposed rule,” added the Governor.