Governor Joins Senators Barrasso and Lummis to Host Summit to Assist WY Communities with Federal Grant Process

U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis (both R-WY) alongside Governor Mark Gordon, announced Wednesday they are hosting a Federal Funding Summit to provide free professional instruction, access to agency representatives and various resources to help localities, counties, and non-government organizations (NGO’s) apply for, secure and manage federal funds.

The Wyoming Federal Funding Summit will be held in Sheridan, Wyoming. The grant writing intensive will take place on June 12th and 13th and the federal funding overview will take place on June 14th and 15th. All sessions are free and open to the public, but prior registration is required. Space is limited for the professional grant writing workshop and slots will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Early registration is encouraged

This four-day event, which is divided into a two-day grant writing and management intensive and a two-day overview of federal funding opportunities, gives federal funding seekers the opportunity to brush up on their grant writing skills and learn best practices in pursuing federal funding opportunities.

In addition to the federal grant writing and management workshop, there will be additional panels and workshops on Infrastructure, Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act funding, technical assistance and grant management, and an open house with federal agency representatives where participants will have the opportunity to bring them their projects, questions and ideas. Representatives from the U.S. Economic Development Authority, the Department of Housing & Urban Development, Department of Transportation, Department of Energy, Small Business Administration, USDA Rural Development and various state partners and agencies will be in attendance. A full event agenda will be released in the coming days.

“The federal funding process is complicated at best. Many localities in Wyoming and across the country struggle to navigate the complicated process and ambiguous timetables to secure funding opportunities,” said Senators Barrasso and Lummis. “It is our hope that this summit provides valuable insight into the process and equips Wyoming grant seekers with the skills and knowledge they need to achieve success in the federal funding process.”

“All levels of government have limited capacities when it comes to applying for and securing grants from the federal government or private entities,” Governor Gordon said. “This summit provides a key forum for counties, cities, towns and other local entities to learn about the opportunities available, and to get the support they need as they apply for grants. Whether it be networking, contracting, resourcing, or just staffing, all are essential to securing these grants. This summit will have something valuable for everyone.”

While Senator Barrasso and Senator Lummis did not support final passage of the Infrastructure, Investment & Jobs Act or the Inflation Reduction Act, both Senators and the Governor are committed to ensuring Wyoming communities and citizens have fair access to the programs their tax dollars are helping to fund.

An event summary is attached. For more information and to register, visit www.lummis.senate.gov/federal- funding-summit-rsvp.