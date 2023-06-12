Governor Enhanced Cybersecurity Efforts and Formalized Cybersecurity Response Team

News Release

Stressing that strengthening cybersecurity is essential to the security of Wyoming and its communities, Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order formally establishing a special team focused on responding to cyber threats and attacks.

Governor Gordon signed Executive Order (EO) 2023-02 on June 9, establishing the Wyoming Cyber Assistance Response Effort (CARE) Team. The CARE Team’s mission is “to protect state and local jurisdictions by reducing the impacts of cyber-related events, including incidents and disruptions, through prevention, response, and recovery.” Its framework enables state emergency managers and information technology experts to collaborate with public and private partners to respond to, and minimize the impact of, negative cyber events in Wyoming.

“It’s essential that the state remains focused on strengthening cybersecurity for Wyoming citizens and our state’s critical infrastructure,” Governor Gordon said. “Uncertain times call for increased vigilance. The CARE team has ensured we are taking all necessary steps to address cyber threats and I am glad to formalize their work.”

The CARE Team includes representatives from The Wyoming Office of the Chief Information Officer and Enterprise Technology Services (ETS); The Wyoming Information Analysis Team; The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Computer Crime Team; The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security; and The Wyoming National Guard. The CARE Team is responsible for updating and implementing the Wyoming Cyber Disruption Response Plan, a common framework for identifying and responding to technological threats that mirrors the federal government model.

The EO directs the CARE Team to review cybersecurity and other technology-based threat information and assess vulnerabilities, and present their findings and recommendations for the protection of State resources to the Governor’s Office. It also creates partnerships with relevant federal agencies.

A copy of the signed Executive Order may be found here.