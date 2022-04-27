Gordon sees opportunity for Fremont County Uranium Revival

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon attended Wednesday morning’s Boys and Girls Club Breakfast in Riverton honoring Josephine and Rick Gilpatrick. After the event, Gordon stopped by the Wind River Radio Network Studios and talked about the American Rescue Plan funds that would be coming this summer. Gordon said of particular interest to Riverton, is the nuclear power plant proposed for the Kemmerer area which could result in a resurgence of the Fremont County Uranium Industry.

“For Riverton nuclear is near and dear to our heart, and we see opportunity in Kemmerer with the advanced Nuclear Reactor, that maybe we have a rejuvenation of the uranium industry here and we can use some of that money to help with that,” Gordon said.

The Governor said that in addition to funds set aside to help the state’s legacy minerals, “such as coal, we want to figure out carbon capture to make sure that carbon capture is part of the future which means our legacy industries still have a relevance.”

Gordon some funds were set aside and are planned be used “to lever up post-secondary education” to be responsive and nimble. He credited Central Wyoming College President Dr. Brad Tyndall at being at the forefront of the movement. “We know things are changing and how do we make sure that our graduates are having the best opportunities that they can,” He asked rhetorically. Gordon said that the state “has set aside a significant amounts of money to look at how build out these (education) programs and really create a whole new way to look at post-secondary education.”

The Governor had a variety of meetings around the community Wednesday morning, which included a stop at Riverton City Hall and to go take a look at CWC’s Rocky Mountain Complex for Ag and Equine Science.”

Gordon had a fund raising reception set later Wednesday afternoon.