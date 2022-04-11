Gold Necklace Recipient Acknowledged Saturday Night

The big winner at this past weekend Denim and Diamonds fund raiser was not only the Help for Health Hospice, but Tera White, winner of the specially designed gold logo necklace with black diamonds (Tera above and necklace below). The event at St. Margarets Gym was well attended. Another highlight was the raised paddle auction at the end of the evening that garnered one 10-thousand dollar donation, three five thousand dollar donations and total donations of nearly 55 thousand dollars. Total donations for the evening are still being tabulated.