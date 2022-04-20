Go Fund Me Effort Launched for victims of Monday’s Fire

By Angel Lajeunesse

The tragic fatal house fire in Riverton this Monday claimed the lives of Michelle Brockman’s elderly parents, Larry and Judy Brockman, who were trapped in the home. Firefighters made their best efforts, but nothing could be done to save them. While mourning that loss, Michelle and her family are also trying to start their lives over from nothing.



“Larry and Judy will be greatly missed by all of us who had the honor to know them,” Angel Lajeunesse said. “Their only daughter, Michelle, has followed in their footsteps and always been quick to help those in need. I would like to help her in return as much as I can with this devastating loss.”



Michelle, her fiancé, and their two sons lost everything in the fire and need help with housing, clothing, food, and of course her parents’ funeral costs. Lajeunesse started a GoFundMe for the Brockman family to help ease the financial burden. See the link below:



https://www.gofundme.com/f/ fire-tragedy-fundraiser-for- the-brockmans