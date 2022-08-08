Go Fund Me Appeal underway to Help Puppy’s Vet Bills, Other Family Costs from Devastating Fire

The only dog to survive a horrific kennel fire that also destroyed several outbuildings and vehicles on David’s Way last week, is recovering at a local veterinary hospital. According to the Stock Doc Clinic, little Buddy, a Cocker Spaniel, who chewed his way out of a kennel to safety suffered what was termed “terrible burns of his face, muzzle, corneas of both eyes that were burned, his ears, feet, back with severe burning of his sinuses.”

The clinic said the little pooch could use some help from the community as the family has gone through a lot of hardships prior to the fire which killed the family’s other dogs. The clinic said little Buddy is receiving aggressive treatment and aggressive wound care.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with the veterinary bills and other expenses/needs from the fire.

Read a post on the fire here.