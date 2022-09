The Fall one mile Glow Walk at Fort Washakie will be held Tonight, Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The walk will take place in front of the Eastern Shoshone Tribal Health building around the Wind River Agency. ESTH Special Diabetes Program and Suicide Awareness is hosting the walk. Snacks and infused water will be provided along with lights and glow sticks. Please dress accordingly. Call 307-332-6805 for information.