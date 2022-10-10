Glover named MW Offensive and Freshman of the Week

LARAMIE, Wyo. (10/10/22) – University of Wyoming’s Alyssa Glover raked in the recognition this week. The freshman soccer player was honored as the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week and the MW Freshman of the Week.



Glover tallied her first-career goal in Thursday’s 3-1 victory at Nevada. Her score leveled the game at 1-1 in the 81st minute.

Glover followed that up with an assist on the contest’s final goal. She passed it to sophomore Maddi Chance who buried a shot in the back of the net during the 87th minute.



Glover added three shots at UNLV on Sunday. She finished the week with a total of five shots, three of which were on target.



Wyoming is on the road this week. The Cowgirls play at Colorado College on Thursday before going to Air Force on Sunday.