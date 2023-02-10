Dec 7, 1932 – Feb 5, 2023

Glen Kenneth Larsen was born on December 7, 1932, son of Kenneth R. and Effa H. (Hollingshead) Larsen in Lyman, Wyoming. He passed away on February 5, 2023 at 90 years young at his home in Dubois, Wyoming.

Glen grew up in Bountiful, Utah, graduating from Davis High School in 1951 in Kaysville, Utah before earning his Associates Degree from Weber State University. Following graduation, Glen worked at Hill Air Force Base in Clearfield, Utah until he enlisted in the United States Army. He served during the Korean War from 1954 until 1956 when he was honorably discharged.

In 1966, Glen moved to Dubois, Wyoming to work at the Wind River Ranch, where he was famous for his weekend smorgasbords. He left the ranch in 1972 and worked at the Bishop Randall Hospital in Lander, Wyoming. He also worked for the US Government, cutting meat for the commissary for 7 years and in 1985, Glen purchased Ziggy’s Whisker Pete’s Café in Dubois where he was well known for his fried chicken. He operated his restaurant until his retirement in 1995.

Glen enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, riding horses, and he loved to take out his boat with his dear friend Marsha. His hobby was to reload ammunition, which he enjoyed and shared with friends, especially his buddy Craig. He also loved animals, he took care of the rabbits and kitties in his yard and had a special place in his heart for a lab named Mo, who he was very attached to in his final months.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 0017 in Cheyenne, Wyoming as well as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Effa and his son LaMar.

He is survived by his daughter Glenna Lorentz; Curtis and Stacey Larsen; Calvin Kluesner; Lloyd and Betsy Kluesner; sister LaRae Derbage; and daughter-in-law Launa Larsen. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Sarah, Dennis, Liz, Jody, Goldie, Jennifer, Justin, Brad, Amanda, Amber, Rebekah, many great grandchildren, and a special little great grandchild named Bradley whom he loved without ever meeting.

The family would like to thank Lander Hospice, with special thanks to Marli and Shaylinn who made dad comfortable during his last few months and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Dubois Ward who gave so much support to him and his family during this time, with special thanks to Cliff, Paul, Marianna, Don, and Bev.

Dad got his final wish to come home to Dubois and enjoy the last few months of his life in the place he loved and surrounded by those who loved him. He will be laid to rest Saturday, February 18th ..

Services to be held at:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

401 Miller Lane, Dubois

Saturday, February 18th at 11:00am

Reception to follow

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

NOD – Needs of Dubois, Inc.

PO Box 865

Dubois, WY 82513

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com