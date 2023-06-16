Gillette Coal Mine Awarded Reclamation Honor

By Kimberly Mazza, DEQ

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recently awarded the 2023 Excellence in Mining Reclamation Award for coal to Black Thunder Mine for obtaining Area and Phase 1 Bond Release across reclaimed areas in 2022.

DEQ presents the Excellence in Mining Reclamation Awards to Wyoming coal and noncoal mine operators who demonstrate an achievement in a specific aspect of mine reclamation or for overall performance in meeting reclamation goals.

A statement from Thunder Basin Coal Company said, “Thunder Basin Coal Company is honored to receive the 2023 Excellence in Mining Reclamation Award for Black Thunder Mine. The award reflects the company’s efforts and commitment to re-establishing a thriving post-mine environment.”

Phase 1 Bond Release occurs once the mined pit void is backfilled and returned to the approved post-mine topography and the Area Bond Release is achieved.

Phase 1 Bond Release requires demonstration that post-mining drainage basins and stream channels are constructed as designed in the mine permit.

The backfill quality under the stream channel and floodplains must also meet standards established by permit commitments and DEQ’s Land Quality Division (LQD) Coal Rules and Regulations.

Phase 1 Bond Release also requires a verification that topsoil replacement commitments have been satisfied across the reclaimed area.

The Black Thunder Mine permit area encompasses 62,066 acres and is located in the Powder River Basin south of Gillette. In 2022, the Black Thunder Mine received Area Bond and Phase 1 Bond Release on a total of 3,541.2 acres, reducing their reclamation liability by nearly 2.36 million dollars.

Matt Kunze, DEQ natural resources program supervisor, said, ““The Black Thunder Mine is commended for not only completing this important initial step of final reclamation and closure on the ground but for their efforts in timely putting together the required bond release application packages for LQD review and ultimate approval.”