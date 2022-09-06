NeieiiHii Nec Niibei – Singing Waterbird

05/31/1981 – 09/03/2022

Gilberta Helen Willow, 42, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 with her family beside her.

Funeral Mass for Gilberta Willow will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Stephen’s Mission. A wake will be Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:00 pm at her family home. Buriel will be at St. Stephen’s Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Gilberta Helen Washington was born on May 31, 1981 to Mary Jane Hanway and William S. Washington. Gilberta attended school at Wyoming Indian Elementary and Lander Valley High School in Lander, Wyoming where she received her G.E.D. later on. Gilberta attended college and graduated in May 2017

with a Criminal Justice Degree.

On May 10, 1999 she married Austin L. Willow and raised 5 children together at their home in Arapahoe, Wyoming. She was a homemaker.

Gilberta enjoyed family outings, cook outs, fishing, family trips, and being outdoors. She would love to cruise and jam some country music. She always remembered family birthdays and helped them celebrate. She loved to read books and learn new things. Her children and grandchildren were the most

important part of her life, her pride and joy. Her love of her life, her best friend, Austin, Sr.

She was an advocate and fought for the NODAPL on Standing Rock Reservation with attending United Tribes.

Gilberta is survived by her husband, Austin, Sr.; adopted mother, Viginia Purdum; her father, William S. Washington; sons, Austin Willow, Jr., Samuel Jenkins, Mallyke and Trayton Washington, and Clayton Bell; daughters, Atiyana, Ashley, and Ariyana Willow, Kelsey Brown, and Angel Velasquez; grandchildren, Courtney June, Octavia Marie, and Amadus Shane Posey; sisters, Jocelyn White, Carrie Benson, Tricia Jorgenson, Stacia Buffalomeat, Tara Brown, Erica Jones, Martha Yellowbear, Dezarai Hanway Polson, and Amber Yellowbear; brothers, Gilbert Washington, Charles Bush, Preston Willow, and Dean WallowingBull; and other members, Mavis Willow, Alvera and Dorsey Willow, Alvina Willow and family and the Hanway families.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jane Hanway; her grandfather, Gilberta Hanway, Sr.; and brother Seattle Hanway.

