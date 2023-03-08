February 22, 1945 – March 2, 2023

Funeral services for Georgetta Buckman Revere, 78, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 6, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow services. Mrs. Revere passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming.

Georgetta was born on February 22, 1945, daughter of John and Laura (Shoulder Blade) Buckman in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Her Indian name was Wild Woman on Island.

She attended the Haskell Indian Nations University where she earned an Associates of Science degree. She worked as a candy striper while going to school to become a cosmetologist. During her lifetime, Georgetta spent most of her time living in Ethete but also spent a bit of time in Lawrence, Kansas as well as Arapahoe, WY. Georgetta worked for Honeywell and was a Golden gloves of America official and proudly sang in the band, Teepee Creepers

In February of 1965, Georgetta married Robert Roy Revere in Ethete, Wyoming.

Survivors include her son, Robert Roy Slick Revere; one grandchild; sisters, Elva (Clayton) Buckman Running Crane; Elvina Buckman, Marian Buckman and Leona Buckman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Roy Revere, I; parents; sisters, Beatrice Buckman and Phyllis Tillman; brothers, Eddie and Alfred Buckman.

