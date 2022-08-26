Jul 25, 1947 – Aug 12, 2022

Military graveside services for George Robert Kenyon, 75, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Lakeview Cemetery in Shoshoni, Wyoming. Mr. Kenyon passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 in Medford, Oregon.



George was born on July 25, 1947, son of Albert Harrison Kenyon, I and Hazel Pauline (Sandford) Kenyon in Riverton, Wyoming. He lived in Shoshoni, Wyoming with his family for 20 years, before spending 20 years living in Alaska and his final 10 years were spent living in Central Point, Oregon.



Following graduation, George served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.



On November 16, 1968, George married Frances May Kenyon in Shoshoni, Wyoming.



Mr. Kenyon was involved in the Masonic Lodge, VFW as well as the Shriners.



Survivors include his wife, Frances Kenyon; son, Joshua Harlow Kenyon; daughters, Lorretta Kenyon and Lynda Hill; one grandchild Morgan Horton; brothers, Albert Kenyon, II and Garth Crowe; sisters, Melissa Brownell and Jeanne Goss.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Kenyon, I and Pauline Kenyon; grandson, Bryan Timothy Hill; brother, John Kenyon and nephew, John Kenyon, Jr.



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.