George Ray Cassel was born on April 21, 1931 in Hummelstown, PA to C. Hoerner and Laura E. (Risser) Cassel. He went to a one room school through 8th grade and then on to graduate high school.. From there he went to Hershey Trade School Electric Shop for 3 years. After completing his studies, he traveled to WY and then back to Reading, PA where in his words, “partying until I couldn’t pay the bills and eat too.” He returned to the family farm where he worked for six years before getting hurt and having to quit.

George Cassel, 91, of Riverton passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Sunday, May 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home.

George joined the U.S. Air Force, where he instructed Basic Electronics for three years in Denver, CO. After leaving the service he worked for Martin Company in Denver before he took an exam and became employed by General Electric CO and went to Alaska to build a Radar Complex. He transferred to Victor, NY and served as a product engineer in New Mexico and Florida, then he went to Utica, NY to Engineering product testing.

George then left General Electric and moved to WY where he bought a motel, running it for four years. He then went into a pillow cleaning service he ran for the next ten years. After trying different careers, George returned to the electrical field and worked at the Gas Hills with Rocky Mtn. Field Drilling Company. After the Gas Hills shut down, he worked as an electrical contractor repairing drilling rigs until her retired.

George spent a lot of time in the mountains hunting and guiding hunters for elk and big horn sheep. He hunted the flat lands around Riverton and helped other people get deer and antelope. He also liked to take the boat out and catch a few local fish and he took several trips to Canada to catch “those Big Northern Pike.” George also trained dogs for field trials, and hunted duck, geese, and pheasant in “our” neighboring states.

He is survived by his nieces, Joyce Hanson and husband, Bruce, and Margorie A Cassel; nephews, Russel E. Cassel and Robert Cassel; honorary family, Joyce Pickitt, Al Helton, Teffany and Scot Fegler, Blake Fegler, Kaylee, Jac, and Kacy Klaahsen, Chad, Kaben, and Eckerley Pickett; and his dog “Duke”.

Memorials may be made to Muley Fanatic Foundation; Pheasants Forever; or Ducks Unlimited in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

