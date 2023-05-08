August 17, 1958 – April 30, 2023

George Knezovich, 64, of Shoshoni, Wyoming passed away at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyoming on Sunday, April 30, 2023. As where his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

George A. Knezovich was born on August 17, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to William and Patricia (Hugdard) Knezovich. He grew up in Lander and graduated from Lander Valley High School with the class of 1977.

After graduation he went to work for U.S. Steel until it closed then he worked construction and some oilfield.

He married Dawn Bishop and together they had two children, Brandon, and Brianna. They later went their separate ways. On August 17, 1995 in Rock Springs, Wyoming George married Rondine Hindman. They loved each other very much for 20 plus years together before Rondine passed on June 4, 2017.

George enjoyed building things and was an amazing artist. He made stained glass creations, built Gnome homes out of drift wood, they were very detailed. He devoted his life to his hobby and being an incredible artist.

George was a terrific grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren, Isaiah “Little Man”, Rylee “Monkey” and Abi “Girl” more than anything. He loved hunting and fishing and looked forward to his annually trip with his son, Brandon.

He is survived by his sons, Brandon Knezovich and wife, Ariel and Cody Rose and wife, Ashley; daughter, Brianna Knezovich and her significant other, Paul Johns; grandchildren, Isaiah, Rylee, and Abi; brothers, Bill Knezovich, Mike Knezovich, and Wade Knezovich; sister, Tammy Knezovich; and former wife, Dawn Bishop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Patricia Knezovich; and wife, Rondine Knezovich.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com