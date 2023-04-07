Dec 26, 1939 – Apr 4, 2023

Gene Sare, 83, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his home after a short illness., surrounded by his family and his beloved cat, Shawna, who was always on Gene’s lap.

A memorial service will be held, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. Military funeral honors will be conducted. A lunch will follow at the Reach Foundation.

Gene Leon Sare was born on December 26, 1939 in Wichita, Kansas to Floyd Henery and Alice Marie Seifert Sare.

On January 13, 1957 in Kansas City, Kansas he entered the United States Marine Corps at the early age of 17 with his father’s signature. He served on the Marine Expeditionary Force as a Topographical Surveyor. He was honorably discharged, with the rank of Corporal, on January 11, 1961 in Twenty-Nine Palms, California. He remained in the reserves until January 11, 1963.

After the military, he attended the L.A. Trade and Technical College in California, where he earned his Electrical License.

On September 23, 1983 in Laramie, Wyoming he married Ellen Jayne MacPherson. They lived in Hesperia, California until 2004 when they moved to Riverton, Wyoming.

Gene worked for twenty-five years as a Director of Engineering for two hospitals in California. After retiring he kept his Electrical License for his private business. Gene and Jayne owned their own business, Sarco Services which serviced and provided technical expertise for medical equipment in 11 States.

He was an active member of the Marine Corps League of Riverton, Wyoming, Friday-Truan Detachment 683, where he was a Commandant for six years and also served as Commandant for the Marine Corps League Detachment for two years. He was also an active member of VFW Post 2221 in Laramie, WY.

Gene enjoyed mountain camping, reading, and especially enjoyed cowboy action shooting all over the country. He was a skilled fabricator in many facets including welding. His family said he was a jack-of-all trades, you could just tell him what you needed and he would make it. He could make a silk purse out of a cow’s ear.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jayne Sare; son, Alan MacPherson and wife, Keri of Iselin, PA; their daughter, Summer MacPherson; granddaughter, Nichole MacPherson of Ohio; four step grandchildren; one niece; and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Alice Sare; brother, Floyd Sare; daughter; brother-in-law, Ron Haagensen; and son, Brian MacPherson.

Memorials may be made to the Marine Corps League Det. 683 in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

