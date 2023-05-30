Gatorade Player of the Year gives back to Riverton

RIVERTON – After another phenomenal season on the court, Riverton junior (now a senior) Parker Paxton received one of the highest honors a student-athlete in Wyoming can receive with the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year. Not only was he honored by one of the biggest brand names in all of sports, but he was given $1,000 to donate to a charity or organization of his choice.

After a few weeks of contemplating, as well as dominating in golf, the other sport at which he excels, Paxton finally figured out where to put the money to the best use: Riverton’s R-Recreation. R-Recreation, more commonly known as “R-Rec,”provides affordable athletic, community and recreational activities for the youth around Riverton and was once a huge part of Paxton’s basketball career.

“I played Playmakers [basketball] for two years, fifth and sixth grade … and that was just the introduction into middle school hoops and then high school hoops [and] I really enjoyed that,” Paxton said before handing R-Rec’s Mary Axthelm a check for $1,000.

Parker Paxton (middle) presented Mary Axthelm (left) of the R-Recreation with a $1,000 donation that he earned from being named Gatorade Player of the Year (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

“He balled up even then,” Axthelm joked about Paxton’s time in the program. “Before then, when [he] was about three he would look up at the scoreboard during a game and say ‘We’re down by seven points, that’s three field goals and a free throw’ and I was blown away.”

Axthelm was joined in her applause for Paxton’s grasp of the game at such a young age by his father, who was a coach for much of his son’s basketball career.

“He’d come to the sideline at five years old and he would say ‘Coach there’s some adjustments you need to make,’” Curt Paxton said. “And he was always right … I’d turn around and tell the team ‘OK, do everything Parker just said.’”

Now, entering his senior year in high school, Paxton has so many opportunities in both golf and basketball and has already verbally committed to the University of Colorado to play on the fairways in Boulder. But he will always remember what R-Rec did for him, and he wants the future of Riverton to experience the joy and fruitful game that was introduced to him at the Playmakers basketball level.

“I just figured … I love what R-Recs does and the next level of kids coming up getting that money would be very beneficial,” Paxton said.

Paxton’s $1,000 donation will go to promote youth basketball in our community and help the Playmakers basketball Program exponentially over the next few years.

By: Shawn O’Brate