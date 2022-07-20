Nov 14, 1954 – Jul 16, 2022

Gary Murphy, 67, of Kinnear, WY passed away in Evanston, WY on Saturday, July 16, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.



Gary Dean Murphy was born on November 14, 1954 in Riverton, WY to Charles Henry and Isabelle Ellen (Erickson) Murphy. He grew up in Kinnear where he spent his entire life. He graduated from Wind River High School with the class of 1973.



Gary was baptized into the Catholic Faith.



He worked on ranches doing what ever was needed, he worked for the Woolery Ranch for 40 years.



Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an active volunteer with the Morton/Kinnear Volunteer Fire Department for 36 plus years.



He is survived by his brothers, Raymond Murphy of Ells Worth Maine, David Murphy of Riverton, WY, and Louis Murphy and Janice Cichonski of Sheridan, WY; many nephews, nieces, cousins, great nieces and nephews; and several great, great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Isabelle Murphy; five sisters, Thelma Mollman, Virginia Madman, Judith DuBry, Marjorie Fancher, and Carol Sue Ostertag; three brothers, Richard Murphy, Chester Murphy, and Jesse Murphy; and his longtime companion Brenda Jobe.



