August 25, 1947 – May 22, 2022

Gary Lee Martin, age 74, of Lander Wyoming died on May 22, 2022. He was born on August 25, 1947 to Alfred Martin and Bette (Wolfe) Martin in Riverton, Wyoming.

Gary married Gail Sackman, also from Riverton. Gary and Gail had two children, Erin Martin (Johna) from Lander and Tory Kretsch (Mike) from Jordan Minnesota.

After divorcing, Gary married Rosemary Wright of Lander, in 1990. They have been an inseparable pair ever since. Gary was a proud stepfather to Rosemary’s three children, Monte Wright (Delby), Shaylinn Kaiser (Duane) and Trina Tardoni (James).

Gary graduated from Riverton High School and then received his Bachelors of Science degree in geology from the University of Wyoming. After graduating, Gary spent a few years working in the Jeffery City uranium industry as a staff geologist. It wasn’t long before the opportunity arose for him to quit the mines and go into business with his father starting the first NAPA store in Lander. Lander Auto Parts kept him busy until he got the urge to try his hand at ranching. Gary and his family moved to Willow Creek ranch south of Lander for several years. Gary began work for Fremont County School District #1 as the Transportation and Warehouse Supervisor where he was a valued and trusted employee for 31 years until his retirement.

Gary was a top hand when it came to engines and auto mechanics. He spent much of his free time rebuilding motors for friends and family. He enjoyed the Wyoming lifestyle and all the old-timers he met along the way. Many of his friends called him “Governor” because they claimed he should be! The Lander Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was also very important in Gary’s life. He served the Lander Lodge in all the chairs and as Exulted Ruler twice. He served the BPOE Grand Lodge as District Deputy for the South West District of Wyoming. Gary continued to visit the Elks every day he could.

Gary loved spending time on the mountain, hunting, fishing, camping and just driving around. He also had a special place in his heart for animals and never spent more than a few months without a trusty dog by his side. He enjoyed team roping early in life and always had a few head of horses around. Hosting jackpots in his arena were where some of his fondest memories were made, along with teaching grandkids to drive tractors and ride.

He and Rosemary enjoyed traveling, and the excitement and comradery of NASCAR. Gary never knew a stranger. Wherever his footsteps led him, he made a friend.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife Rosemary; his son Erin (Johna) Martin and their daughter Laina Martin; his daughter Tory (Mike) Kretsch . He is also survived by his three stepchildren Trina (James) Tardoni, Shaylinn (Duane) Kaiser and Monte (Delby) Wright. This blended family also gave Gary bonus grandchildren and great grandchildren that he took to his heart as his own. It was said “he was the best Papa in their world”.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be announced and held at the Lander Elks Lodge at a later date.

