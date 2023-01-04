July 4, 1937 – December 27, 2022

Gary Griffin was born on July 4,1937 to Henry (Pink) Griffin and Juanita (Nita) Griffin in Riverton, Wyoming.

Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling and gold panning and all things outdoors. He had a great love of flying and airplanes and built a BD-4 experimental airplane with his sons. He was very resourceful, inventing and building things to help make life easier.

He worked for Maddox Well Service, US Steel (19 years), and Fremont County School District #1 at Southside Grade School (11 years) and numerous odd jobs.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Henry (Pink) Griffin, Juanita (Nita) Griffin and step mother Elsie Griffin, two sisters Orlene Bond, Tina Harrington, one step sister Nancy Griffin and two brothers Lyle Bybee and Jay D. Griffin.

Gary is survived by his wife of 63 years Janice Griffin, sister Jo Anne (Doug) Kleeves, step-sisters Pat (Pete) Plaster, Dorothy (Ron) Pozun, sons Randy (Robin) Griffin, Paul (Malinda) Griffin, Wayne (Robin) Griffin, nine (9) grandchildren, fifteen (15) great grandchildren and one (1) great-great grandchild.

Gary was a loving husband and father and will be missed greatly. He did not want a service but a celebration of life is planned for July 4, 2023.

