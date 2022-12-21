Gard bid Farewell to City Council: “It was a wonderful opportunity”

Tuesday’s Riverton City Council was the last in the four year term for outgoing Mayor Richard Gard. But before the accolades began, there was business to conduct. Gard issued the oath of office to new Riverton Police Department members, Officer Jason Hansen and Dispatcher Caitlyn Parker. Hansen’s father pinned on the new officer’s badge while Parker’s son Nixon did the same for her.

In the Finance Committee report, approved for distribution was $100,000 to Central Wyoming College’s Rustler Ag and Equine Complex as earlier approved by the city’s economic development citizens committee. The money is to be used by the college to install some seating and other visitor amenities in the Indoor arena of the complex.

Councilors then approved a recommendation from the Fix Our Roads Citizens Committee to fund the Davis Lane Project in the initial amount of some $1.6 million. This project entails the replacement of 1,100 linear feet of 8-inch water line, installation of 1,235 linear feet 18-inch storm sewer line, 400 linear feet of 6-inch perforated underdrain pipe, and all associated fixtures for water and storm sewer installation. The project will replace two older fire hydrants with three new fire hydrants, improving fire protection in the area. The project includes 2,200 linear feet of curb and gutter, 3,850 square yards of sidewalk and 4,405 square yards of asphalt to rebuild the street and add a cul-desac at the south end of the project. Additionally, the project calls for boring under West Main Street at Davis Lane to connect the new water line to the city’s existing water main, located on the north side of West Main Street.

It was also noted that city snow removal crews had removed 9,579 cubic feet of snow from the last storm that totaled 2,825 tons of the white stuff. The city crews had gone to work at 3 a.m. and worked until 3 p.m. and Public Works Director Brian Eggelston reported they did not turn in overtime noting it was a service to the community.

The last item on the agenda was recognition of outgoing Mayor Richard Gard who was attending his last official meeting as Mayor.

First at the podium was IDEA, Inc. Executive Director Alan Moore and a member of his IDEA, Inc. Board, Jon Gunnison. Moore noted that he had been involved in Riverton’s economic development scene for at least the past 30 years. “In any administration the tone is set by the people at the top, in this case, set by Mayor Gard. The goal of economic development is to reduce the amount of friction and hurdles for new businesses and expanding existing businesses to get the most out of the energy they have,” Moore said. “Mayor Gard had done that, shown a presence that has been pretty amazing. At almost any event you’ll find Mayor Gard there, taking the pulse of the community and reducing friction and eliminating wasted energy.” Moore than presented Gard with a “small token that was manufactured right here in Riverton by the Makers Space up in the Brunton Buidling.” The acrylic plaque was fitted with lights that changed the color of the award. It’s a small token manufactured here in Riverton, Moore said, “made for mayor by Makers Space.”

Next up was Gard’s wife, Debra. Addressing her husband, Debbie said “Thank you for what you have done for the City of Riverton. No one knows what it takes to run the city. I’ll be glad to have you back.”

City Administrator Kyle Butterfield and Fremont Air Service Team Member Ernie Over then presented the Mayor with a framed photo taken on the day that SkyWest Airlines, d.b.a. United Express, arrived in Riverton. “Mayor Gard was a part of the original team that later became FAST,” Butterfield said. “Whenever we needed assistance from the Mayor, he was there promoting first, Riverton Regional Airport and now, Central Wyoming Regional Airport.” Over added that the Mayor had been very active in securing commercial air service for Riverton, had attended many of the FAST meetings and was a positive force for the airport in many arenas. Over said the FAST Committee appreciated all the work that he had done for Air Service in the community.

Then Butterfield thanked the Mayor from the administration and staff of the City and presented Gard with the traditional going away gift, a plaque bearing a gavel. “Mayor Gard answered his phone and shared his cell number often,” Butterfield said. “It’s important to note the world turned upside down with COVID-19 right after he became mayor. He didn’t hide, he went to work, and Riverton didn’t close. He went to war on our behalf and stayed at work. He was a wonderful mayor.” Butterfield also noted Debbie’s presence in the room and noted “the hardest job in the city is being the wife of a mayor.”

City Council Member Kristy Sailsbury offered her thanks to the Mayor and Mrs. Gard. “You were asked to lead us because you are a man of integrity, you are true to your work and people could count on you,” she said. “I appreciate the time you put in to make Riverton Better.” Sailsbury then offered the mayor an envelope and said “take your wife out to dinner, now.”

Similiar sentiments were spoken by the other members of the council, include Dean Peranteaux who extended his thanks for the mayor bringing him on as a new council member. With a laugh, Peranteaux said he didn’t know what the city would do with weeds now. The mayor carried a shovel with him and nearly daily dug up or chopped downs weeks throughout the city.

Then it was the Mayor’s turn.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to be the mayor of Riverton. I never saw it as a job but of service of your fellow man and God. I felt his hand in what was happening during COVID-19, it was was a big thing and went I went to the Lander hospital to see the first four COVID patients there. I never even had that fear that it wasn’t a bad idea, so I’ve always been grateful for the watch I’ve had with this job. Especially the last two weeks when I met the Special Olympics athlete who is going to Germany to carry a torch for the games there. Our police department and many others participated, He said. “You don’t get to see all the rewards of the job, there are a lot of those things, and I’ve been invited to participae in many things. I appreciated I’ve gotten to work CWC basketball. It’s wonderful to participate there. The Wind River Job Corps over the years has grown to be a fabulous facility. The city has always had good administrators and I’m thrilled with the city staff. Mia harris has been a real example of a city employee who reaches out. She’s always positive which is good for city. I appreciate every city employee.

“I know there was criticism, but we’ve done a good job with our budget. Both city administrators I’ve work with were were great and did their jobs well. The only problem when they get good enough, they get hired away like Tony Tolstedt. I don’t look forward to the day that Kyle gets a better offer, and I hope he does. I do appreciate city staff. My thanks to them. I appreciate the Citizen committees we have” and he singled out the Tree Board as an example. “I don’t think people understand how much work goes into the Tree Board, our city trees number in the 1000s, and every tree is numbered and identified. They do their job without a lot of fanfare,” he said. “The FAST group saving the air service is another example and there are so may to thank for that. The cooperation from other towns and cities in the county has been exceptional. I’ve have Friends in all the mayors offices and we share ideas and money.”

The mayor went on to say the city has had some real success. “We sold some land, and generated revenue. We’ve moved people up in the city so to save national advertising, about $95,000 in savings. It’s important to understand our police officers do their job while many are critical of police. I want the Chief to know that our police do a good job in the city. I’ve been out with them and i’m astounded how kind these guys are. I appreciate the officers, it’s a thankless job that this mayor does appreicate. Finally, I want to to say thank you for allowing me to be the Mayor of Riverton for the time I was. I’ll do my very best to moving along and I thank the community from the bottom of my heart.”

With that Mayor Gard received a standing ovation and the meeting was adjourned.