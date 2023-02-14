Game and Fish initiates emergency elk feeding due to increase of damage, co-mingling with livestock

Deep snow and harsh winter conditions have pushed elk to lower elevations

Much of Wyoming is under a blanket of deeper-than-normal snow and experiencing severe, cold temperatures, causing elk to raid haystacks and livestock feedlines. Due to the increase in damage and the risk of co-mingling with livestock, Game and Fish Department officials have initiated emergency elk feeding in several locations in western Wyoming.



“Harsh winters are not uncommon in the West, but it has been a while since we have experienced winter conditions like this in western Wyoming,” said Doug Brimeyer, deputy chief of the Game and Fish wildlife division. “The deep snow and harsh winter conditions have pushed elk to lower elevations and habitats they don’t typically spend time at during the winter.”



Mule deer are not a targeted species for emergency feeding due to their inability to digest hay and disease concerns, like chronic wasting disease. Previous evaluations of deer feeding efforts in other states have demonstrated that feeding was not effective at reducing mortality. The public is reminded that each winter some big game mortality can be expected.



Game and Fish wildlife managers will continue monitoring winter conditions and elk distribution across the state. Wildlife managers encourage the public to help wintering wildlife by: