October 2, 1932 – April 6, 2022

Our precious Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Gabriel Pierre age 89, has gone to be with our Lord and Savior. Gabe passed away on April 6, 2022 at his residence in North Fork surrounded by Family.

Gabriel was born on October 2, 1932 in Dayton Montana to Pete Pierre Sr. and Annie Michelle Pierre.

Gabe married Alvena Perry Pierre and had one child named Irwin Chico Pierre. Gabriel grew up in Montana then later moved to California when he was 19. He lived in San Francisco and Los Angeles before moving to Idaho. He lived the life of a tumbleweed as he called himself. He then moved to Wyoming in his late 20’s where he finally met his late wife Alvena Perry Pierre. Gabriel was a once-in-a-lifetime mechanic. Once you brought him your car you would be able to drive it away in no time. Gabriel was a family man who cherished his one and only son Irwin Pierre. He worked on the Bob Harris ranch in the Diversion Dam area for approximately 30-35 years doing cowboying, chasing cattle, and anything to do with Ranching. He was also a lumberjack felling trees with his buddies; Eli Hill, Elias Ute, John Guina Sr. and a few of his Arapaho buddies. He also did a lot of work in the surrounding states pretty much doing whatever he wanted. He loved his hand games and the Denver Broncos and getting mad and hollering around when they would lose. But he always said it in a good way. He received a Denver Broncos coat that was bought for him and he never went anywhere without it. It would be 100 degrees in his house and he would still have it on. It will be buried with him when we take him back to Montana in a few months for his final resting place.

Gabriel is survived by his son, Irwin Felix Pierre of Fort Washakie, Wyoming; grandchildren, Johnson Hereford of Fort Washakie, Wyoming, Gabriel Hereford (Candance) of Riverton, Wyoming, Michelle Pierre of Johnstown, Wyoming, Margaret Gutierrez (Angelo) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Sonia Pierre (Donald) of Fort Washakie, Wyoming, Tessa Pierre of Fort Washakie, Wyoming, Joelle Pierre of Fort Washakie, Wyoming; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Burnett, Sierra Burnett, LaDainian Gutierrez, LeAndre Gutierrez, Keileianna-Atkins; LaQuade Gutierrez and Benjamin Atkins.

Gabriel was preceded in death by his father, Pete Pierre Sr.; mother, Annie Michelle Pierre; all of his siblings; his late wife, Alvena Perry Pierre; and great– grandson, LaTrell Kochampnasken Gutierrez.

Wake services will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Rocky Mountain Hall. The Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., April 13, 2022 also in the Rocky Mountain Hall. Officiating will be by Pastor George Wells Jr.. After the funeral cremation will take place and then he will be taken back to his homeland Dayton, Montana where he was born with his Kootani People.

