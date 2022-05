Today will be windy and slightly warmer. Rain and high elevation snow showers in the northwest today and Saturday. Sunday will be drier and warmer. Today’s highs will be around 50 for Dubois, in the upper 50s for Lander and in the low to mid 60s for Jeffrey City, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows in the upper 30s.