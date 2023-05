Another round of showers expected across western and northern Wyoming this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler but will still be near normal in the 50s and 60s. Shower activity continues through the weekend into early next week. Todays expected high temperatures will be in the low 70s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the mid to upper 60s for Riverton and Lander, in the low 60s for Jeffrey City and in the low 50s for Dubois.