Friday High School Football Scores

Here are the Friday night football scores across the state of Wyoming courtesy of WyoTodayMedia and WyoPreps.Com

Class 4A

#1 Sheridan 24 Cheyenne Central 21 – Coon kicks the game-winning field goal in the last seconds of the game.

#2 Cheyenne East 47 Campbell County 28 – Hayes had 272 yards passing & 3 TDs. Jackson accounted for 209 yards rushing & receiving. Drube threw for 296 yards & 3 TDs in the loss.

#3 Natrona County 40 Laramie 0 – NC led 14-0 at halftime. They scored on 4 straight possession in the 2nd half. Powell had 2 TD runs & a TD pass. Hornecker added 2 TD passes.

F#4 Thunder Basin 42 Cheyenne South 0 – Aguilar had 4 TDs passes to LaFramboise, who had 7 grabs for 131 yards.

Class 3A

#5 Powell 50 Riverton 13

Ben Lomond, UT 23 3A Evanston 22

Teton, ID 32 3A Jackson 14

3A #2 Star Valley 21 Shelley, ID 7

Uintah, UT 42 3A Green River 7 – Sheffield had a rush TD, a punt return TD, an interception & recovered a fumble for Uintah.

2A #1 Lyman 14 Malad, ID 0

Gering, NE 46 2A #3 Torrington 19

Mitchell, NE 48 2A #4 Wheatland 6

Scrimmages and Jamborees

3A Lander 54 2A Pinedale 0 – Harris with rush TD, receiving TD, & a fumble recovery for a TD. Not an official game.

3A #4 Buffalo at 2A #2 Lovell

Lusk, Saratoga, #1 Shoshoni, #4 Wind River, Wright at Casper 1A-9 Man jamboree

Big Piney, 2A #5 Cokeville, Kemmerer, Rich County, UT at Kemmerer jamboree

#5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie, #2 Pine Bluffs, Southeast at Pine Bluffs 1A-9 Man jamboree

3A #1 Cody, 2A Newcastle, 3A #3 Douglas at Douglas scrimmage

Casper Christian at 1A-6 Man Midwest (non-varsity contest)





