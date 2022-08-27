It was a perfect evening for high school football in Lander on Friday night in a scrimmage against the Pinedale Wranglers. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Friday High School Football Scores

Here are the Friday night football scores across the state of Wyoming courtesy of WyoTodayMedia and WyoPreps.Com

Class 4A

 #1 Sheridan 24 Cheyenne Central 21 – Coon kicks the game-winning field goal in the last seconds of the game.

 #2 Cheyenne East 47 Campbell County 28 – Hayes had 272 yards passing & 3 TDs. Jackson accounted for 209 yards rushing & receiving. Drube threw for 296 yards & 3 TDs in the loss.

 #3 Natrona County 40 Laramie 0 – NC led 14-0 at halftime. They scored on 4 straight possession in the 2nd half. Powell had 2 TD runs & a TD pass. Hornecker added 2 TD passes.

F#4 Thunder Basin 42 Cheyenne South 0 – Aguilar had 4 TDs passes to LaFramboise, who had 7 grabs for 131 yards.

 

Class 3A

#5 Powell 50 Riverton 13

 Ben Lomond, UT 23 3A Evanston 22

 Teton, ID 32 3A Jackson 14

 3A #2 Star Valley 21 Shelley, ID 7

 Uintah, UT 42 3A Green River 7 – Sheffield had a rush TD, a punt return TD, an interception & recovered a fumble for Uintah.

 2A #1 Lyman 14 Malad, ID 0

 Gering, NE 46 2A #3 Torrington 19

 Mitchell, NE 48 2A #4 Wheatland 6

 

Scrimmages and Jamborees 

3A Lander 54 2A Pinedale 0 – Harris with rush TD, receiving TD, & a fumble recovery for a TD. Not an official game.

3A #4 Buffalo at 2A #2 Lovell

Lusk, Saratoga, #1 Shoshoni, #4 Wind River, Wright at Casper 1A-9 Man jamboree

Big Piney, 2A #5 Cokeville, Kemmerer, Rich County, UT at Kemmerer jamboree

#5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie, #2 Pine Bluffs, Southeast at Pine Bluffs 1A-9 Man jamboree

3A #1 Cody, 2A Newcastle, 3A #3 Douglas at Douglas scrimmage

Casper Christian at 1A-6 Man Midwest (non-varsity contest)

 