 Freshman Aubree Johnson of CWC Golf Punches Ticket to NJCAA Nationals

By CWC Athletics

CWC Golf qualified one athlete for the NJCAA National Golf championships this week. Freshman Aubree Johnson finished sixth at the NJCAA District Tournament over the weekend at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Kansas. Johnson, who won back to back tournaments this spring, shot an 82 and 79 to finish in the top ten and qualify for Nationals.

Coach Jorden James said, “I was really impressed with how Aubree handled herself this week. She started out with a few bad holes but was able to finish the round strong and stay in contention and qualify for Nationals.”

The NJCAA Nationals will be at Sanford, Florida, May 9th through the 12th.

At District in Kansas, teammates Ely Johnson was 19th, Lexi Cornell 31st, Cambree Crowther was 42nd, and Maddie Baker 44th.

The CWC Women did pick up their fourth Region IX team title in a row as they won every event this season, both fall and spring. The women, however, did not qualify as a team for Nationals.

The CWC men’s team ended their season on the home course this weekend. They finished fifth as a team at the Riverton Country Club. Lander’s Dominic Yates led the way in 16th place overall.

James has been the interim coach for the Spring portion of the season and a search for a permanent head coach for the men’s and women’s programs is underway at Central.