Fremont’s DUI deaths top rest of country

By Jeff Rebitski, Staff Writer

A recent publication that measured the rate of deaths associated with drunk driving in the United States just published their findings and declared that Fremont County ranked #1 in auto accidents that resulted in death caused by driving drunk.

The title is shared with Wakulla County in Florida and Marinet County in Wisconsin. However, the disparity between Fremont County and the 2nd place holder is a whopping 69 deaths between 2000 and 2019. This is a huge number and hard to understand because the community is constantly being reminded about the dangers of driving drunk through the use of billboards and public service announcements.

Along with the constant reminders, Fremont County has The Fremont County DUI Task Force that includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, a taxi, or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

Top 5 Worst Counties and Percentages for Drunk Driving Fatal Crashes (Population > 25k):

County and State Fatal Drunk Driving Crashes Total Fatal Crashes Percent

Fremont County, WY. 118 250 47%

Wakulla County FL. 49 105 47%

Marinet County WI. 96 206 47%

Okano County WA. 85 185 46%

Abbevil County SC. 39 85 46%

Although these numbers are stark and discouraging, one must remember that these numbers are for a period of time that ended in 2019. According to Erin Ivey, Fremont County Coroner, “the numbers for 2022 have not been tallied yet as I have cases that are not yet finished. Those numbers will be available around the beginning of February.”

“Fremont County had a pretty bad year in 2021, but 2022 was historically one of the best years with regard to DUI deaths,” Ivey continued.

Fremont County Prevention Services provides educational programs for both adults and school-aged kids in Fremont County and provides support services for anyone needing assistance.

