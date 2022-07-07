Fremont & Washakie County Spring Grads from UW Told

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont and Washakie counties at the completion of the 2022 spring semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSW (Bachelor of Social Work); CERT (Certificate); MA (Master of Arts); MPA (Master of Public Administration); and MS (Master of Science);.
Students are:
Dubois
Ione Raine Chandler MS
Julia Elle Halmay BS
Amber M. Sessock BS and CERT
Fort Washakie
Eric R. Bennett MA
Dylan A. Ware BSCE
Hudson
Courtney Ganiece Derby BA and BS
Noah Kreager BS
Joshua B. Rohrbacher BA
Kinnear
Malinda A. Garcia CERT
Lander
Logann Cooper BS
Lauren Argyle Fontaine BS
Abbigale Leigh Hamilton BS
Joanna Clarice Harter MS
Maria Kulow BS
Amber D. Littlejohn MS
Joseph Bailey Moore BA
Krista Snyder MS
Riverton
Lydia Christoffersen BA
Alicia Clarke BA
Micah R. Conner BS
Jacoby G. Hereford BS
Sarah C. Hughes MS
Paige Huntsman BS
Tonya D. Martin BSW
Jennifer Lea Metcalf MPA
Rebecca Inez Morin MS
Alec Richardson BA
Emily Roseno BS
Beau A. Saindon BSB
Tanner Selvig BSCS
Taylenn Thompson BS
Michaela M. Tschirhart BS
Terry D. Want BA
Thane L. Zickefoose BS
Worland
Katie M. Decker CERT
Pete D. Douzenis BS
Hunter J. Elliott BS
Cherith R. Ferrett BA
Mary J. Johnson MBA
Daniel J. Linneman BSB
Tommi Olson BS
Jaycee Page BSDH
Emma Reid CERT
Jakob A. Schaeffer MS
Katelin N. Scheuerman BSCH
Hailey E. Schumacher BA
Emiliano Vega BS
Emily Morgan Wheeler BA
Kylie Joyce Woffinden BA