Fremont & Washakie County Spring Grads from UW Told

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont and Washakie counties at the completion of the 2022 spring semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSW (Bachelor of Social Work); CERT (Certificate); MA (Master of Arts); MPA (Master of Public Administration); and MS (Master of Science);.

Students are:

Dubois

Ione Raine Chandler MS

Julia Elle Halmay BS

Amber M. Sessock BS and CERT

Fort Washakie

Eric R. Bennett MA

Dylan A. Ware BSCE

Hudson

Courtney Ganiece Derby BA and BS

Noah Kreager BS

Joshua B. Rohrbacher BA

Kinnear

Malinda A. Garcia CERT

Lander

Logann Cooper BS

Lauren Argyle Fontaine BS

Abbigale Leigh Hamilton BS

Joanna Clarice Harter MS

Maria Kulow BS

Amber D. Littlejohn MS

Joseph Bailey Moore BA

Krista Snyder MS

Riverton

Lydia Christoffersen BA

Alicia Clarke BA

Micah R. Conner BS

Jacoby G. Hereford BS

Sarah C. Hughes MS

Paige Huntsman BS

Tonya D. Martin BSW

Jennifer Lea Metcalf MPA

Rebecca Inez Morin MS

Alec Richardson BA

Emily Roseno BS

Beau A. Saindon BSB

Tanner Selvig BSCS

Taylenn Thompson BS

Michaela M. Tschirhart BS

Terry D. Want BA

Thane L. Zickefoose BS

Worland

Katie M. Decker CERT

Pete D. Douzenis BS

Hunter J. Elliott BS

Cherith R. Ferrett BA

Mary J. Johnson MBA

Daniel J. Linneman BSB

Tommi Olson BS

Jaycee Page BSDH

Emma Reid CERT

Jakob A. Schaeffer MS

Katelin N. Scheuerman BSCH

Hailey E. Schumacher BA

Emiliano Vega BS

Emily Morgan Wheeler BA

Kylie Joyce Woffinden BA