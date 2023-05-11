Fremont Sheriff: Victim Scammed out of $2,500; Dog Attack Reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Patrick Brown-Whiteplumd 26, Riverton, Court ordered arrest

Dakota L. McKim 32, Riverton, arrested on two (2) Failed to Appear Warrants

Jocelyn L. White, 41, Riverton, arrested on a Failed to Appear Warrant

May 10

11:32 a.m. Big Bend Ponds, Riverton – A complaint was received of someone dumping a gray-colored liquid into the gravel area. A Deputy discovered it was an authorized disposal of non-contaminating substances from car washes.

11:45 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, Lander, FCSO – A person reported they had been scammed out of $2,500. A report was taken.

5:05 p.m. 91 Lost Wells Butte Drive, Riverton – A male subject was screaming at a pit bull attacking his dog. A female at the scene was bitten but refused medical treatment. The aggressive dog was taken to PAWS. Owner of the dog is unknown. A follow-up is pending.

8:00 p.m. Riverton area. A report of a theft is pending.

The Fremont County Detention Center on Thursday 5/11 has 170 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 169 are being held in Lander and one inmate is being housed outside of the facility.