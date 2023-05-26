Fremont Sheriff: Trespassing; Head-on Crash; Snoring Customer

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received at 0700 hours on May 26

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

A 17-year-old Female of Lander was picked up on a Court Ordered Arrest

A 14-year-old Riverton girl was also picked up on a Court Ordered Arrest.

May 25

12:10 p.m. Green Acres Road, Atlantic City – A call was received of a trespassing and someone trying to grab a security camera. Deputies were disptached.

2:48 p.m. Milepost 125, US Highway 20/26 east of Shoshoni – A head-on crash was reported. There was an injury to an elderly female. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

6:12 p.m. 115 East Ramshorn, Dubois – An intoxicated customer fell asleep at a table and was snoring, Deputies gave the man a courtesy ride home.

May 26

2:58 a.m. 1575 East Monroe, Cozy Court – A call was received of someone inside a vacant trailer who then allegedly sexually harrassed a woman letting dogs in.