Fremont Sheriff: Stalking Complaint Under Investigation

The Fremont Sheriff’s Office report:

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Michael M. Omsberg, 42, Lander, Arrested for Revocation of Probation and Failure to Appear

Tyler J. Newton, 31, Pavillion, Arrested on a Failed to Appear Warrant

May 16

1:01 p.m. 71 Mullins Drive, Lander – A small structure was reported to be on fire at an address off of the Baldwin Creek Road.

3:49 p.m. North 1st Street, Dubois – The Dubois Police Department responded to a report of a fight between two females. No weapons were involved.

7:20 Green Mountain Road, Jeffrey City – A suspicious vehicle report was received on a Chevy pickup that looked like it had been rolled. A Deputy reported it was not a recent crash.

May 17

3:39 p.m. 1100 block Major Avenue, Riverton – A stalking complaint is under investigation.

5:37 p.m. 100 South 1st Street, Lander – A minor fender bender was reported with no injuries. A report is pending.

8:48 p.m. Linda Lee Street, Riverton – Parties were separated before Deputies arrived on a Domestic Abuse complaint. No citations or arrests.

As of May 17th, there were 163 inmates at the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander. One of those inmates was being housed outside of the county.