Fremont Sheriff: DUI Arrest; Semi Caught Running a Road Closed Gate; Stabbing Alleged

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received 4/7/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

A 17-year-old male Arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

Jody P. Squire, 68, Riverton, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, Driving Road Ways Laned for Traffic. Squire’s vehicle crashed on the Paradise Valley Road and was in a snowbank.

Buddy E. Trosper, 22, Riverton, Arrested for Interference with a Peace Officer, Battery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and on an arrest warrant from Sublette Couty, WY

April 6

9:40 a.m. 7300 Highway 789, Lander – Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol with a Tractor-Trailer unit that ran a road closed gate.

11:29 a.m. 6800 block Riverview Road, Riverton – a 17-year-old male was arrested after a vehicle he was driving was allegedly all over the roadwy, unable to maintain lane of travel and speeding.

12:49 p.m. North Fork Road, Lander – An animal abuse complaint is under investigation.

2:59 p.m. 20 Gas Hills Road – Deputies assisted the BIA Wind River Police on a report of someone being stabbed in the arm.

4:41 p.m. Riverton area – A woman notified the FCSO that she was hiding from a domestic situation. A report was taken.

8:09 p.m. Riverton area – A complaint was received of receiving threatening messages over Snapchat and on Text messages.

8:27 p.m. 180 Red Wolf Place – Riverton – a 36-year-old non tribal member complained of being in a hit and run crash and having lower back pain.The incident is under investigation.

9:13 p.m. River Lane, Riverton – Under investigation is a report of an alleged fight, both verbal and physical.