Fremont County’s Office Manager Named UW Extension Administrative Professional of the Year

The 2019 recipient of the University of Wyoming Extension’s Bright Future Award has now achieved the organization’s top administrative staff honor, Administrative Professional of the Year.

Fremont County Extension Office Manager Rachel Fisk received the award at UW Extension’s annual administrative training conference in Gillette Sept 15.

Fisk has been a member of the Fremont County Extension team for almost seven years.

“No matter what has been asked of Rachel, we can always depend on her to consistently tackle the task at hand with pride and determination,” said Chance Marshall, a UW Extension educator based in Fremont County.

Her work ethic and unwavering dedication are key to the success of annual extension programs, including Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days, the Lander Valley Garden Expo, Master Gardeners program, and the Fremont County Fair.

Perhaps even more impactful are her contributions to the 4-H program. Fisk’s nimble scheduling and problem-solving skills are crucial to managing enrollment, but her commitment to the program goes well beyond workday hours.

In 2020, Fisk made it her mission to ensure 4-H shooting sports activities remained available to Lander youth, working with extension educators and community members to recruit volunteer leaders, gather new equipment and secure a practice venue. She also oversaw weekly practices after work and helped facilitate contests.

“She should know that her willingness and dedication makes all our jobs easier and more enjoyable. Her presence is a huge contributor to the success of those around her!” Marshall comments.

