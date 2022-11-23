Fremont County’s DUI Task Force to be active this holiday weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations over the Thanksgiving holiday. Additional law enforcement will be out looking for impaired drivers between Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27.

The DUI Task Force would like to remind county residents and visitors to follow all traffic laws and never drive impaired.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving: