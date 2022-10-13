Fremont County’s Ballot Drop Box to Remain in Place

The newly appointed Interim Wyoming Secretary of State, three days after being sworn in, has asked county clerks in each county where ballot drop boxes are located to remove them. There are seven of the 23 counties who use the drop boxes, including Fremont County. Karl Allred sent correspondence to each county clerk and suggested that if the boxes are already in use for this election, to not put them back out for future elections. Absentee voting began September 23. Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese told WyoToday.com in an email that she has a ballot collection drop box at the courthouse that has been used in prior elections. She said she received the correspondence but will keep the collection box in place for this election.

In his letter, Allred wrote, “I’m mindful of the fact that there have been no issues reported with the use of the drop boxes in Wyoming, but that does not alleviate the potential for abuse or destruction of ballots through the use of fire or other means.”

Freese, currently and in prior elections during the Covid outbreak, said the drop box at the courthouse is monitored and ballots are collected multiple times during the day.