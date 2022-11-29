Fremont County Sheriff’s Blotter: Several Thefts Involved Firearms; Detention Center Population at 177 Inmates

FCSO Blotter from 11/23/22 through 0700 hours on 11/28/22

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

Joseph C. Antelope, 26, Casper, arrested for Interference with a Peace Officer, Criminal Entry and Criminal Trespass

Gregory S. Oldman, 36, Riverton, arrested for Interference with a Peace Officer, and on two (2) Fremont County Arrest Warrants for Failure to Appear

Trey D. Stinnette, 38, Riverton, arrested on a county warrant for Failure to Appear.

November 23

11:00 a.m. – Pavillion area – A sex offense was reported and is under investigation.

11:12 a.m. – North Mountain View Drive, Riverton – Theft – Two pair of binoculars and a pistol were reported stolen.

November 24

9:02 a.m. – South Main Street, Hudson – Crash – A vehicle spun out and wrecked into the guardrail on the corner. State Troopers investigated.

10:40 p.m – County line by Jeffrey City – Agency Assist – A man called to report a friend had been eaten by wolves, but responding officers found him to be suffering from hallucinations. A State Trooper and Carbon County Deputies responded to the call.

November 25

12:41 p.m. – Sheridan Creek Road, Dubois – Wreck – A one vehicle rollover was reported. There were no injuries.

5:55 p.m. – 17 Mile Road, Ethete – Agency Assist – Officers at the scene of a domestic disturbance requested backup. The incident was handled by the WRPD and FBI

November 27

6:11 a.m. – East Monroe Avenue, Riverton – Deputies received a report of a fence being cut. The Vandalism incident is under investigation.

10:06 a.m. – 5600 Highway 28 – Crash – A one vehicle rollover was reported and a State Trooper responded. No other details were reported.

5:27 p.m. – 1490 17 Mile Road at Great Plains – Crash – A two vehicle collision was reported at this location.

6:44 p.m. – Firethorn Lane, Riverton – One Shotgun and one rifle were reported stolen. The theft is under investigation

7:21 p.m. – Snowberry Lane, Riverton – The reporting party called to say all of the lugnuts on his tires were loosened except the locking one. He did not notice until at a car wash.

The FCSO responded to 126 calls for service over the past 120 hours of the holiday weekend. During that period, county ambulances were summoned 89 times. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 177 inmates it is responsible fore, 172 of which are in the Lander Jail, five inmates are housed outside of the county.