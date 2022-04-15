Fremont County Sheriff’s Blotter from Thursday; Two arrests

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/14/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 38 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 22 times and there were no county fire department calls.

Twenty-two persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges one Driving While Under the Influence charge, four other aldohol-related charges, six felony charges, and 36 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 184 inmates that it is responsible for, with 180 in house and four inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Stacy R. Medicinetop, 34, Casper, arrested on a Revocation of Probation warrant from Fremont County at 5:03 p.m. at an address on Norkok Street at Fort Washakie.

Jody P. Squire, 67, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant from Fremont County at 8:14 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office in Lander.

Patrol calls:

Under Investigation is a report that sex offender had failed to register at an address on Shoshone Drive.

A trespassing complaint was filed at 12:26 p.m. at an address on Rock Creek Road at Atlantic City. ATV tracks were found in the area. No suspects at this time.