Fremont County Sheriff’s Blotter: Burglary, Shoplifting, Rescue

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/13/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 48 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 23 times and the county fire departments were sent twice.

Nine persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including five felony charges, and seven misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 168 inmates that it is responsible for, with 166 in house and four inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Brent C’Hair, 49, Arapahoe, arrested on a Revocation of Probation warrant from Fremont County at 8:03 p.m. at the Riverton Walmart store.

Hailee R. Littlecoyote,24, Riverton, arrested on a Revocation of Probation warrant from Fremont County, at 9:29 a.m. on West Second Street in Hudson on a Domestic Abuse call.

Corey M. Shakespeare, 33, Hudson, arrested on a Bond Violation at 9:29 a.m. on West Second Street in Hudson on a Domestic Abuse call.

Zachary D. Waller, 24, Lander, arrested on a warrant out of the State of Texas, at 7:56 p.m. at a location near Lander on Highway 789.

Patrol Calls:

There was a one vehicle rollover reported at 7:35 a.m. at milepost 103 on Highway 789 on Tuesday.

A burglary was reported at a shop outside of Lander at 8:15 a.m. Taken were several Milwaukee brand cordless tools and a 12 gauge shotgun.

A side-by-side became stuck in the snow at the Falls Campground on the Brooks Lake Road west of Dubois. The report was made at 2:33 p.m. The vehicle was retried by a tow truck.

A missing child report had a successful ending on Tuesday at 4:29 p.m. A child missed her school bus but was found and given a ride home by a Sheriff’s Deputy.

A reported physical fight “between mom and dad” resulted in a call to South Main Street in Hudson at 5:30 p.m. The parties denied any physical fight and they were separated for the night.

A shoplifting incident was reported at 6:39 p.m. at the Riverton Walmart by a Deputy stationed there.

Fire calls include a response the one vehicle rollover south of Riverton reported above and for a smoke investigation near Lander.