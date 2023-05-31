Fremont County Sheriff: Vandalism at Hudson Town Park; Contempt of Court Arrests

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report received through 0700 hours on May 30

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Dawson F. Brown, 64, Riverton, arrested for Reckless Driving, Driving While Under Suspension and on a Failed to Appear Warrant

Misti R. Duran, 29, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court

Gregory S. Oldman, 36, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court

Jarrod L. Piper, 34, Arapahoe, arrested for Contempt of Court

Archie L. Powell, 62, Fort Washakie, arrested for Domestic Battery

Craig M. Woody, 41, Lander, arrested for Contempt of Court.

May 26

12:04 p.m. Highway 789, Riverton – The reporting party was being threatened by former boyfriend.

1:28 p.m. Highway 20/26, Milepost 47, Dubois – Vehicle vs a deer crash was reported.

2:35 p.m. North Oklahoma Ave., Hudson – The ex-husband was making threatening phone calls.

8:10 p.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – A ticket was made per a Deputy’s request for a Controlled Substance find in the Detention Center.

May 27

8:39 a.m. North Vinich Lane, Hudson – The theft of a live trap was reported.

11:46 a.m. Long Creek Road, FS 513, Dubois – A theft of logs was reported. The logs were subsequently returned.

4:57 p.m. SageWest Health Care, Riverton – A woman in the Emergency Room reported being assaulted the day before, however she would not tell deputies where the assault occurred. The incident is under investigation.

5:59 p.m. 1812 North Federal, Riverton – A patrol vehicle was involved in a minor crash when the vehicle struck a pole in a parking lot.

8:23 p.m. 1575 East Monroe – A fight was reported involving four individuals. Police made contact with one individual who was uncooperative.

May 28

12:15 p.m. Hudson Town Park – Vandalism was reported including damage to a picnic table, poles and fences.

2:08 p.m. A dead body was found in Hudson at an undisclosed location. The Fremont County Coroners Office is investigating.

3:52 p.m. Bison Basin Road, SE Fremont County – Two subjects were stuck on the Emigrant Trail. A Deputy assisted the couple in getting unstuck.

May 29

9:54 a.m. Reece Road, Riverton – A complaint that neighbors were harassing the reporting party about his motion light on his home. On going Issue.

7:17 p.m. Lost Wells Circle, Riverton – Two children, ages 3 and 5 were found wandering in a road with no adults around. A Deputy contacted the parents of the kids who were unaware that their kiddos had left the property.