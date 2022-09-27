Fremont County Sheriff: Six Arrests Reported; A Drug Investigation underway inside Detention Center; Three die in Canyon Crash

Fremont County Sheriff’s report issued 9/26/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Kristina M. Behan, 39,Riverton, arrested on a Faillure to Appear Warrant at 3:19 p.m. on Elder Lane in Gardens North

Nicholas J. Blackburn, 27, Riverton, arrested for Criminal Trespass

Uriah S. Brannan, 25, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant at 3:22 p.m. on Elder Lane in Gardens North

Scott J. Burleson, 42, Riverton, arrested for Theft at 8:38 a.m. at the Riverton Sheriff’s Office

Deanthony W. Harris, 41, Riverton, arrested on a warrant from Federal District Court, Wyoming.

Alissa Yellowrobe, 24, Riverton, arrested for Interference with a Peace Officer and on a Failure to Appear Warrant at 8:11 p.m. on the 25th at Major and West Main Street in Riverton.

Patrol calls:

A sex offense reported at 2:33 p.m. in Fremont County is under investigation.

A report of a controlled substance and paraphernalia was reported at 7:29 p.m. at the Fremont County Detention Center

A car crash in the Wind River Canyon South of Thermopolis in Hot Springs County was reported at 10:03 a.m. on Saturday. The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported an 83-year-old man from Texas driving a Cadillac Escalade identified as Peter A. Sherman attempted to pass another vehicle and crashed head-on into a vehicle, killing a Casper High School Teacher and his son. The fatalities were Identified as Mauro E. Diaz, 52, and his son Mateo. The elder Diaz died at the scene and the juvenile passed away at the Thermopolis hospital. Driver inattention was cited as a possible reason for the deadly crash. The Shoshoni Fire Battalion responded the the crash.

Deputies were called about a neighbor on Carbine Lane near Lander beating sheep with a shovel. Upon investigation, the subject advised he was herding the sheep using the handle of a shovel but denied hitting them. No sheep appeared to be injured according to a FCSO report.

The coroner’s office responded to a call of a deceased individual on Saturday at 2:37 p.m.