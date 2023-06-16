Fremont County Sheriff: Missing horses; Burglary; Death Threats Reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report from June 13,2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 12

10:32 a.m. – Fremont County – A caller reported being threatened and wanted to document the incident.

10:51 a.m. Fort Washakie – A dispute over a deceased woman’s estate was called in. The matter was deemed to be civil and not criminal.

11:02 Riverview Road – A woman bitten by a dog two weeks ago at a ranch called to report the dog’s owner is refusing to state if the dog was vaccinated.

11:47 a.m. 4300 block Highway 26 – A report was received on two missing horses; A bay gelding with short tail and a J Box Dot brandand a sorrel mare wearing a bell with a star on its forehead.

3:21 p.m. Fremont County – A burglary was reported with a door kicked in an belonging scattered aound.

3:53 p.m. East Fork Road, Dubois – A couple with four kids were stranded on a hillside after their vehicle became unoperatable in a flash flood. They were rescued.

6:34 p.m. Pavillion – An active investigation is underway for threatening behavior

June 14

5:24 p.m. Burma Road, Riverton – A resident reported receiving death threats via Instagram.

June 15

10:35 a.m. milepost 79 Highway 789, Lander- A deer versus vehicle crash was reported. Damage to the grill area of the vehicle was reported.

10:50 a.m. Dubois – A deputy reported a vandalism incident. No details reported.