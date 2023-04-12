Fremont County Sheriff: Inmate Population at Detention Center at 166 Prisoners.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received on April 12, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Dylan T. Blackburn, 25, Riverton, arrested on a Revocation of Probation

Kieran R. LeClair, 20, Rock Springs, arrested for Strangulation of a Household Member and Aggravated Assault and Battery

April 11

12:51 p.m. Pavillion area – Per a deputy’s request, a reported child abuse or neglect was reported. The complaint is under investigation.

April 12

4:33 p.m. Dubois area – A burglary alarm was activated. An alarm company alerted the FCSO. There was no further information.

As of 0700 hours on 4/12/23, the Fremont County Detention Center has 166 inmates that it is responsible for. There are no inmates on home detention or at other facilities in the state.