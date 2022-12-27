Fremont County Sheriff: Drunk Drivers Caught; Two Fires Reported; Vehicles Crashes

Fremont County Sheriff’s Report 12/23/22 through 0700 hours on 12/27/22

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Leon Q. Day, 19, Fort Washakie, arrested for Underage Consumption and on a FC Warrant for Failure to Appear

Phillip R. Harrington, 49, Riverton arrested on a Bond Violation

Troy M. Kock, 47, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and for Speeding

Dakota R. Piper, 19, Riverton, arrested on a Bond Violation

Alexis A. Snyder, 21, Pavillion arrested for Domestic Battery

December 24 –

11:24 a.m. – 600 block Maple Street, Shoshoni – a mobile home was reported on fire.

12:46 a.m. – Lower North Fork Road – Lander – A shed was on fire behind the Lander Rural Fire Station.

2:46 a.m. 25 Burma Road at Young Road – A 16 year Female was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence after the car left the roadway and entered at ditch.

7:53 p.m. Milepost 86, Highway 789, Lander – The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated a crash where a vehicle left the highway, crossed through a ditch and then through a fence.

December 25

4:32 a.m. 2200 North Second Street Lander – A person knocking on a residence’s door was gone when the door was answered but they could see a car down the road that looks like it wrecked into a tree. The vehicle was not occupied when a deputy arrived. Investigation is pending.

December 26

6:39 p.m. Milepost 79, Highway 789, Lander – a vehicle on its side was report across from the Blue Ridge Apartments. The Highway Patrol was called.

6:58 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Riverton – A larceny was reported by a deputy on scene.